Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States

Spirituality

5 Prayers of love honoring Jesus’ crucifixion

SORROWFUL MYSTERIES
Giambattista Tiepolo | Saint Louis Art Museum | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 06, 2020

Express to Jesus the love you have for him and all that he did for you on Mt. Calvary.

The love Jesus has for us is often difficult to fully grasp. He took upon himself the heavy weight of the cross and died so that we might live.

Read more:
Make room for Jesus’ love in your heart with this prayer

Our response to Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross should be one of love and gratitude.

Here are five short prayers from the Manual of Prayers that express our love of Jesus, specifically the love he showered on us on Mt. Calvary.

O Good Jesus, crucified for us; nail my will to your Cross, for love of you.

Good Jesus, give me a deep love for you, that nothing may be too hard for me to bear from you.

O Good Jesus, my God, and my All, keep me ever near you, let nothing for a moment separate me from you.

Good Jesus, to you I flee; hide me in your sacred Side.

Good Jesus, Who hast borne so patiently with me; make me wholly patient for love of you.

Read more:
Pray to the baby Jesus for a heart glowing with love
Tags:
LentPrayers for a Particular Need
