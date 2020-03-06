5 Prayers of love honoring Jesus’ crucifixion

Express to Jesus the love you have for him and all that he did for you on Mt. Calvary.
Our response to Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross should be one of love and gratitude.
Here are five short prayers from the Manual of Prayers that express our love of Jesus, specifically the love he showered on us on Mt. Calvary.
O Good Jesus, crucified for us; nail my will to your Cross, for love of you.
Good Jesus, give me a deep love for you, that nothing may be too hard for me to bear from you.
O Good Jesus, my God, and my All, keep me ever near you, let nothing for a moment separate me from you.
Good Jesus, to you I flee; hide me in your sacred Side.
Good Jesus, Who hast borne so patiently with me; make me wholly patient for love of you.
