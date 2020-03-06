7 Stations of the Cross with saint reflections

These devotionals have reflections from St. John Paul II, St. Therese of Lisieux and many other popular saints.
Over the centuries various versions of this popular devotion have been created, many of them inspired (or written) by saints!
Here is a slideshow featuring 7 different versions of the Stations of the Cross that contain reflections from many popular saints.
