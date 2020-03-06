Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
7 Stations of the Cross with saint reflections

STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Zvonimir Atletic | Shutterstock
Philip Kosloski | Mar 06, 2020

These devotionals have reflections from St. John Paul II, St. Therese of Lisieux and many other popular saints.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Developed and spread by the Franciscans since the 14th century, the Stations of the Cross remain a powerful way to enter into the Passion and death of Jesus.

Over the centuries various versions of this popular devotion have been created, many of them inspired (or written) by saints!

Here is a slideshow featuring 7 different versions of the Stations of the Cross that contain reflections from many popular saints.

Read more:
Who invented the Stations of the Cross?
Read more:
Pray the Stations of the Cross with these beautiful images and prayers
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsLent
