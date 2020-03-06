Cantalamessa not giving Lenten sermons because of health

Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, 85, the preacher of the pontifical household for now more than three decades, is not giving the Lenten homilies this year, the Vatican said, citing health reasons.

Taking his place, beginning with the first homily on March 6, is Jesuit Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, a native of Slovenia.

Father Rupik spoke about Mary and the Word, noting her continually increasing understanding of the Word, in contrast to what he described as entire generations that clash with reality because reality is not what they imagined or desired and, therefore, they do not understand it.

We must be able to grasp, Father Rupnik underlined, that “our presence in history finds meaning through the Easter Triduum.”

The Jesuit priest has written several books but is perhaps best known for his mosaic art, including pieces in the Luminous Mystery Chapel at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC.