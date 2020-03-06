Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Church

Cantalamessa not giving Lenten sermons because of health

RUPNIK
Maria Paola Daud-ALETEIA
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 06, 2020

Artist priest Father Marko Rupnik taking his place for the reflections

Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, 85, the preacher of the pontifical household for now more than three decades, is not giving the Lenten homilies this year, the Vatican said, citing health reasons.

Taking his place, beginning with the first homily on March 6, is Jesuit Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, a native of Slovenia.

Father Rupik spoke about Mary and the Word, noting her continually increasing understanding of the Word, in contrast to what he described as entire generations that clash with reality because reality is not what they imagined or desired and, therefore, they do not understand it.

We must be able to grasp, Father Rupnik underlined, that “our presence in history finds meaning through the Easter Triduum.”

The Jesuit priest has written several books but is perhaps best known for his mosaic art, including pieces in the Luminous Mystery Chapel at the John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, DC.

Read more:
Exclusive photos: Ash Wednesday at the Saint John Paul II National Shrine

 

Tags:
ChurchLent
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How slow meditation can change your life
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
  7. John Burger
    Coronavirus closes Lourdes’ healing waters, and halts …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup and Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Pope tests negative for coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]