Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
News

Dangerous side effect: Coronavirus scaring off blood donors

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Knights of Columbus Supreme Council | YouTube | Fair Use
Share
Print
John Burger | Mar 06, 2020

Drop in donations, canceled blood drives, might lead to critical shortage.

It’s not uncommon for a Catholic parish or a Knights of Columbus council to sponsor a blood drive. People rely on a ready source of blood in case of emergency transfusions, and many lives are saved thanks to the charitable gifts of people who donate blood.

But apparently, the fear of a pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 is making people more cautious about donating blood.

“Mounting warnings that Americans should stay home and avoid crowds to stop the spread of a deadly new coronavirus are triggering an unexpected — and potentially ominous — downside: a drop in the nation’s blood supply,” Kaiser Health News reported. “Dozens of blood drives have been canceled and regular donors are no-shows, industry officials said, especially in states like Washington and California, where the virus is spreading more broadly within communities and health officials are urging residents to avoid public gatherings to reduce risk.”

The number of persons who have been infected by COVID-19 exceeded 100,000 worldwide on Friday. Some 3,300 people have died from it. In the United States, there have been more than 250 cases so far.

Kaiser said that nearly 13 million whole blood and red blood cells are collected each year in the U.S. and commonly used in transfusions for trauma, surgeries and illness. As of Thursday afternoon, 17% of blood centers tracked by America’s Blood Centers had a supply of one day or less. Most blood centers try to keep an inventory of three to five days of blood, KHN said.

“It’s definitely a threat to the blood supply,” said Dr. Louis Katz, who is leading the response to the outbreak for AABB, a nonprofit transfusion medicine association. “We’ll lose donors that are afraid to come out in public.”

But it’s safe to donate blood in the midst of an outbreak of COVID-19, Katz said, and there’s little known risk of spreading the disease through blood transfusions.

Especially hard hit is the Seattle area, where there have been 13 deaths from COVID-19, and local health officials this week issued recommendations for social-distancing strategies, telling vulnerable people to avoid public gatherings and urging businesses to let employees work from home, if possible. Bloodworks Northwest, which collects and distributes blood to nearly 100 Northwestern hospitals, saw a drop of more than 200 donations when six local blood drives and more than a dozen individual appointments were canceled. The organization needs about 1,000 donors a day to keep up with demand.

Dr. Suchi Pandey, chief medical officer at the Stanford Blood Center in California, said that donors shouldn’t worry because blood drives are not “mass gatherings.”

Kaiser said that experts believe that the risk of spreading the virus through blood and blood components appears low, however.

If supplies do get critically low, however, there might be calls to limit elective and nonemergency surgeries, Kaiser said.

Tags:
bloodCoronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How slow meditation can change your life
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
  7. John Burger
    Coronavirus closes Lourdes’ healing waters, and halts …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup and Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Pope tests negative for coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]