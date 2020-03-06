Holy Land restricts Mass due to coronavirus

The coronavirus diseases COVID-19 has killed several thousand people around the world, sickened tens of thousands and disrupted life for millions. Some large events, such as the Carnival in Venice, have been canceled.

Now, even some of the sites most closely associated with Jesus are being restricted due to the outbreak.

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem has been closed, after the first cases of the virus were reported in the area, the Palestinian tourism ministry announced Thursday. The church, built over the birthplace of Jesus, was closed after suspicions that four Palestinians had caught the virus, Fox News reported.

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, issued guidelines for parishes, churches, chapels, religious houses and any other place of worship in the territory of Bethlehem, Beit Jala, Beit Sahour and Jericho. Churches will remain open only for individual prayer. Masses can be celebrated, but only for groups of no larger than 15, provided that there is sufficient distance between people in the church (at least one meter). Otherwise, the faithful are exempt from the Sunday Mass obligation.

The guidelines, issued in response to a Palestinian Ministry of Health decree declaring the closure of schools, mosques and churches for 14 days, also include:

Funerals must be held in cemeteries, with as few people as possible.

The Via Crucis (Stations of the Cross) can be held in the squares or open spaces, if the weather is appropriate, otherwise it will be prayed within one’s own family.

All ecclesial and pastoral activities, including youth groups, scouts and others are canceled.

If conditions permit, I invite all parish priests to organize online streaming of Masses through the use of the media and to communicate this possibility to their parishioners. The same applies to catechism and other similar initiatives.

I leave it to individual parish priests to find ways and forms to allow the faithful to receive the Eucharist, the Bread that gives us strength for the journey, as in holding outdoor Masses or by other means, but always in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry and with a sense of responsibility.

We encourage everyone to pray at home, read the Bible, and continue to fast, asking God for mercy and forgiveness.

Elsewhere, pilgrims might find some shrines and holy places closed or their access somewhat limited. Since the spread of the disease is somewhat unpredictable, things can change quickly, so it’s best for travelers to check the websites of individual places of interest before traveling.

In Milan, the epicenter of a severe outbreak in Italy, the Duomo reopened to tourists on Monday “with programmed and organized access to avoid crowds of people.”

In Rome, the Vatican Museums continue to be open, but a report in the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said that they have experienced “an estimated 60% drop in attendance.” A Vatican spokesman, however, refused to confirm those reports, according to Catholic News Service.

When the outbreak first hit Italy, the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology closed all of Italy’s ancient catacombs, saying that the humid conditions and narrow spaces would allow the virus to spread, Reuters reported February 27.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France announced that its pilgrimage season will begin as usual on Palm Sunday, which is April 5 this year. The shrine said that information from the French Ministry of Health and various state agencies indicates that pilgrimages can take place, with the adoption of preventive measures.

“A crisis unit within the Sanctuary monitors the situation and adapts the measurements, in connection with the Prefecture of the Hautes-Pyrénées,” said a statement on the shrine’s website. However, the baths of miraculous water, which many sick pilgrims bathe in, will be closed for now.

“The baths are a place where people are more exposed because they are bare,” the shrine said. “As a precautionary measure, the Sanctuary encourages the individual gesture of water, which consists of personally wetting one’s face and hands with the water from the Cave flowing from the fountains. The faucets are treated with viricide several times a day.”

The French ecumenical community Taizé said that respecting the recommendations of the health authorities, they ask pilgrims who are coming from an area where the virus is actively circulating not to come to Taizé within two weeks of their return.

In the United States, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., like many other churches around the country, is distributing Communion under one species only — the Host, rather than the chalice of the Precious Blood. It is also asking Massgoers to refrain from physical contact, such as handshaking, during the ritual Sign of Peace.