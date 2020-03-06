Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Church

Patient at Vatican health services positive for Covid-19

coronavirus vatican
ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 06, 2020

Meanwhile, pope’s cold is running its course

The Vatican announced March 6 that it temporarily closed its health facilities to disinfect, after a patient on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The ER stayed open.

The director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said that Italian authorities were informed and protocols were initiated to deal with the issue.

This was the first confirmed case of the virus at the Vatican, even though northern Italy has been one of the spots hit hardest.

Meanwhile on Thursday evening, Bruni said that the pope’s cold is running its course. Pope Francis has been “working from home” since the day after Ash Wednesday, canceling official meetings and audiences. He even attended his annual retreat from home, rather than going with members of the Curia to a retreat house outside Rome.

“He continues to celebrate Holy Mass daily and follow the Spiritual Exercises, as we have reported in recent days,” Bruni said.

Read more:
Pope tests negative for coronavirus

“With regard to the upcoming activities of the Holy Father, the Holy See, and the Vatican City State, measures are being studied to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Bruni said, noting that Italian authorities will weigh in on what measures should be taken.

The Diocese of Rome has canceled all activities other than the sacraments until mid March, with holy water fonts emptied, and the Sign of Peace at Mass being omitted. Charity offices helping the homeless, such as shelters and soup kitchens, are continuing to operate.

Read more:
Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  3. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How slow meditation can change your life
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
  7. John Burger
    Coronavirus closes Lourdes’ healing waters, and halts …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup and Ary Waldir Ramos Diaz
    Pope tests negative for coronavirus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]