Patient at Vatican health services positive for Covid-19

The Vatican announced March 6 that it temporarily closed its health facilities to disinfect, after a patient on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus. The ER stayed open.

The director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said that Italian authorities were informed and protocols were initiated to deal with the issue.

This was the first confirmed case of the virus at the Vatican, even though northern Italy has been one of the spots hit hardest.

Meanwhile on Thursday evening, Bruni said that the pope’s cold is running its course. Pope Francis has been “working from home” since the day after Ash Wednesday, canceling official meetings and audiences. He even attended his annual retreat from home, rather than going with members of the Curia to a retreat house outside Rome.

“He continues to celebrate Holy Mass daily and follow the Spiritual Exercises, as we have reported in recent days,” Bruni said.

Read more: Pope tests negative for coronavirus

“With regard to the upcoming activities of the Holy Father, the Holy See, and the Vatican City State, measures are being studied to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Bruni said, noting that Italian authorities will weigh in on what measures should be taken.

The Diocese of Rome has canceled all activities other than the sacraments until mid March, with holy water fonts emptied, and the Sign of Peace at Mass being omitted. Charity offices helping the homeless, such as shelters and soup kitchens, are continuing to operate.