7 Heartwarming Bible verses about God’s love

GOD THE FATHER
Cima da Conegliano | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Mar 07, 2020

“We love because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:19)

God is frequently painted as a vengeful, angry “god,” who is ready to strike down sinners. While this “Zeus” image of God is popular, it is far from the truth!

Christians firmly believe that God loves us dearly, as a father loves his children.

Here are five Bible verses that confirm this profound truth.

Read more:
5 Bible verses asking God for healing

See what love the Father has bestowed on us that we may be called the children of God. (1 John 3:1)

We love because he first loved us. (1 John 4:19)

The Lord appeared to him from afar. I have loved you with an everlasting love. (Jeremiah 31:3)

For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)

But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in mercy and truth. (Psalm 86:15)

Know, then, that the Lord, your God, is God: the faithful God who keeps covenant mercy to the thousandth generation toward those who love him and keep his commandments. (Deuteronomy 7:9)

Whoever is without love does not know God, for God is love. (1 John 4:8)

Read more:
Calm your anxious mind with these Bible verses
