John Burger
This courageous woman's faith stunned a gladiator
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
This courageous woman’s faith stunned a gladiator

SAINT PERPETUA
Fr Lawrence Lew, O.P. | Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
Philip Kosloski | Mar 07, 2020

St. Perpetua was not afraid of death, and her courage shocked a nervous Roman gladiator.

St. Perpetua was a noblewoman of Carthage during the 3rd century and was thrown into prison for refusing to deny her Christian faith. The Roman procurator tried to convince Perpetua that she should offer sacrifice to the emperor, but she flatly refused and said, “I will not do so … I am a Christian!

Read more:
Meet the 7 women mentioned during the Eucharistic prayer at Mass

Seeing that Perpetua was standing her ground and not willing to deny her faith, she was sentenced to a gruesome death, to be trampled and eaten by wild animals.

However, the injuries she suffered were not enough to kill her, and a gladiator had to execute her in the arena. Perpetua’s courage remained strong and she “she herself placed the wavering right hand of the youthful gladiator to her throat.” Even the gladiator did not want to kill her, but her faith never wavered and she fully accepted her martyrdom from the hand of God.

Read more:
That time when the KKK was defeated by a nun

 

