This courageous woman’s faith stunned a gladiator

St. Perpetua was not afraid of death, and her courage shocked a nervous Roman gladiator.
Seeing that Perpetua was standing her ground and not willing to deny her faith, she was sentenced to a gruesome death, to be trampled and eaten by wild animals.
However, the injuries she suffered were not enough to kill her, and a gladiator had to execute her in the arena. Perpetua’s courage remained strong and she “she herself placed the wavering right hand of the youthful gladiator to her throat.” Even the gladiator did not want to kill her, but her faith never wavered and she fully accepted her martyrdom from the hand of God.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?