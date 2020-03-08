Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting?

The artist Hans Holbein was a Catholic painter at the English court, where Papist symbolism had become highly unfashionable.
A series that looks at the visual arts for signs of the universal Church in sometimes unexpected places.
Hans Holbein’s famous double portrait known as “The Ambassadors” is in the news again. It has just been rehung next to a portrait of King Henry VIII, the potentate that the two Catholic ambassadors were visiting. This painting usually receives attention for the weird blob in the foreground, which turns out to be a memento mori skull when viewed at the right angle. What tends to be overlooked is a crucifix hidden in the top left corner. Was the blob in fact a distraction from the sight of a crucifix, which is not easy to spot even when you know it’s there? Holbein was a Catholic painter at the English court, where Papist symbolism had become highly unfashionable.
Lucien de Guise is on Instagram @crossxcultural. As a Catholic writer, editor, curator and former museum director, his aim is to build bridges through art.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?
Become an Aleteia Patron Today