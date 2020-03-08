Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Meditate slowly on the first words of the “Our Father”

PRAYER
Jeffrey Bruno
Philip Kosloski | Mar 08, 2020

These words call us to an intimate and loving relationship with God.

Have you ever meditated on the words of the “Our Father”? These are the words that Jesus taught his disciples to pray with. They contain a number of profound truths that can reach the depths of our soul.

The first words of the prayer can provide for us hours of meditation.

Read more:
How slow meditation can change your life

Nineteenth-century writer Fr. François Xavier Schouppe provides a few points that we can slowly ponder in our time of prayer.

Our Father. It is the Almighty, one God in three Persons, the Maker of heaven and earth, who has drawn the world from nothingness; it is He whom we call our Father. What! To speak to God as children to their father?

God is our Creator, our Lord, our King, our Judge…but leaving aside all these glorious titles, the Savior wishes that we should call Him by the name of Father!

As God wills us to call Him by this name, which cannot be a vain title, He is then truly our Father, the Father of all in general, the Father of each one in particularLord, my God, you are then my Father!

Yes, God proves Himself truly our Father: He never ceases to love us, to provide for our wants, to teach us.

Our Father. Name of love and trust. God wishes us to speak to Him with filial confidence and familiarity.

God is the Father of all men: all are equally his children; all, then, rich and poor, are brothers, and ought to love one another.

There is so much to ponder in one simple phrase!

Take some time today to dwell on those words and reflect on them in your heart.

Read more:
The petition of the Our Father that gets to the very heart of things
