Meditate slowly on the first words of the “Our Father”

Have you ever meditated on the words of the “Our Father”? These are the words that Jesus taught his disciples to pray with. They contain a number of profound truths that can reach the depths of our soul.

The first words of the prayer can provide for us hours of meditation.

Read more: How slow meditation can change your life

Nineteenth-century writer Fr. François Xavier Schouppe provides a few points that we can slowly ponder in our time of prayer.

Our Father. It is the Almighty, one God in three Persons, the Maker of heaven and earth, who has drawn the world from nothingness; it is He whom we call our Father. What! To speak to God as children to their father? God is our Creator, our Lord, our King, our Judge…but leaving aside all these glorious titles, the Savior wishes that we should call Him by the name of Father! As God wills us to call Him by this name, which cannot be a vain title, He is then truly our Father, the Father of all in general, the Father of each one in particular…Lord, my God, you are then my Father! Yes, God proves Himself truly our Father: He never ceases to love us, to provide for our wants, to teach us. Our Father. Name of love and trust. God wishes us to speak to Him with filial confidence and familiarity. God is the Father of all men: all are equally his children; all, then, rich and poor, are brothers, and ought to love one another.

There is so much to ponder in one simple phrase!

Take some time today to dwell on those words and reflect on them in your heart.