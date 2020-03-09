Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Art & Culture

‘I Still Believe,’ the must-see movie for Lent 2020

J-P Mauro | Mar 09, 2020

Jeremy Camp’s biopic is a tragic romance that will leave viewers full of hope.

The long-awaited biopic on the life of Christian music artist Jeremy Camp is scheduled to release this weekend, on March 13. The film centers around the real-life story of the adorable romance between Camp and his wife Melissa, who met in college and quickly became smitten with each other.

Produced by the Andrew and Jon Erwin, who are excited to present their first new project since their monumentally successful I Can Only Imagine, in 2018, I Still Believe is full of religious themes like hope, unconditional love, grief, doubt, and renewal of faith.

Jeremy and Melissa’s relationship, which grew slowly, was based on shared interests and a mutual faith. Melissa’s devoutness and good nature inspired Camp as he was beginning his journey to become one of the most prolific Christian musicians of this generation. It should be noted, however, that while it is the story of a musician, the music often takes a backseat as the plot mostly revolves around the budding romance.

Their love for one another was just blossoming, when Melissa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Rather than break off the relationship, however, Camp proposed and he stayed by her side through every moment of her arduous illness. The film shows the hardships they endured as the two young lovers did their best to make the most out of every moment that they had left together.

Camp, played by Riverdale‘s KJ Apa, brought Melissa (Britt Robertson) everywhere he performed, and he would ask his audiences to pray over her every chance he got. There’s one point where Melissa seems like she might have beaten the illness, but while this brief time afforded them a chance to take their wedding vows, it was not to last. The illness eventually returned to claim Melissa’s life.

It was in the grips of grief that he’d never previously known that Camp went to his father, played by Gary Sinise, and asked him how God could let this happen. Camp’s faith lay in tatters, replaced by furious doubt, until he finds Melissa’s journals, which she never allowed him to read before.

Finally reading the journal, Camp was reminded of his deceased wife’s unique perspective on life, and it was revealed that even through the pain of the illness and the grueling rounds of treatment, Melissa’s faith was never swayed. She always trusted that her pain served a purpose and her words helped bring Camp back to himself. It was in her letter to him that Camp found the inspiration to write “I Still Believe,” which endures as one of his most popular songs.

It is so fitting that the movie is set to come out during the season of Lent, as it is a remarkably faithful story. Jeremy went through a sort of passion all his own as he willingly stood by Melissa’s side through one of the most harrowing situations two young people could go through. While the film will almost certainly bring viewers to tears, they are just as sure to leave the theater filled with hope and inspired by the real faiths of the people in this true story.

We had a chance to speak with Jeremy Camp about the movie, and he had some great things to say about it…

Pages: 1 2 3

Tags:
Christian MoviesInterviews
