Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Art & Culture

Max von Sydow, who played priest in ‘The Exorcist’ dies at 90

Bettman/GettyImages
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Mar 09, 2020

The great Swedish actor, once said that he regained his faith after receiving a message from beyond the grave from the director Ingmar Bergman.

The Swedish stage and film actor Max von Sydow, featured in “The Exorcist,” “the Seventh Seal,” “Flash Gordon,” and as Christ in “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” among almost 100 films and television shows, has died at the age of 90.

Von Sydow, began his film acting career in 1949, and is best remembered for what are considered his greatest roles, in the films he made under the director Ingmar Bergman, including “The Seventh Seal (1957).” His long career spanned the decades since, including appearances in “Game of Thrones,” and his last completed film, “The Command (2018).”

In an interview with television talk show host Charlie Rose in 2012, von Sydow described an incident that turned him from a non-believer to a believer. Sydow, who attended Catholic school as a child, but later lost his faith, told Rose that he often discussed religion with Bergman, who was a practicing Christian. 

In the course of their discussions, he told Rose, Bergman promised that after his death he would “show” the actor that there is life after death.

“I was a great doubter at the time, and we discussed, of course, religious matters between takes, and I remember at one time I said, ‘Well, this eternal life, I don’t believe in this. We just die and that’s it,’” said von Sydow.

“And he [Bergman] said, ‘No, no, no, no I promise you, you’re wrong there,’” von Sydow told Rose.

“You mean you’ll go somewhere when you’re gone?” he asked Bergman.

Bergman promised,“Well, I’ll show, you, when I’m gone, I will show you.”

At that point, Rose, summing up the conversation, said, “So, he will come back.”

Von Sydow, much to Rose’s apparent surprise confirmed that Bergman, did in fact make himself known after his death.

“Well, I’ve heard from Bergman many times,” he said.

“You have? You’ve heard from him in spirit?” asked Rose.

“Yes, many times.”

“Tell me about it.”

“I can’t. It’s very complex. We understood each other,” said Von Sydow.

“You indicated that you had doubt when you were young. How did the doubt go away?” Rose pushed.

“Because of that and because of many other things. Life changes all the time, you lose things and you get things,” said von Sydow before the interview turned to other subjects.


 

Tags:
Movies
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  4. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  6. John Burger
    Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
  7. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]