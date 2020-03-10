Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm

STRESS
tommaso79 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 10, 2020

These tips come from a spiritual master who taught his students how to be less anxious.

It is easy to be anxious about many things. As humans, we have an innate desire to control everything and when things happen that we can’t control, we lose our peace and our hearts become increasingly anxious.

Jesus said to his stressed out apostles, “Peace be with you” (John 20:21). God always brings peace into our souls when we let him enter our lives. It is a basic recognition of his control over world events and is an act of surrender.

Read more:
Whenever you’re anxious, say this prayer to find peace

St. Francis de Sales, a spiritual master from the 16th century, gave a few tips on how to remain calm and peaceful in his Introduction to the Devout Life.

Anxiety arises from an unregulated desire to be delivered from any pressing evil, or to obtain some hoped-for good … Birds that are captured in nets and snares become inextricably entangled therein, because they flutter and struggle so much. Therefore, whensoever you urgently desire to be delivered from any evil, or to attain some good thing, strive above all else to keep a calm, restful spirit, — steady your judgment and will.

Above all, we need to come to terms that we God is the one guiding history and that we must place all our cares and anxiety in his hands.

Quietly bring [your soul] back to the Presence of God, once more placing all your hopes and affections under the direction of His Holy Will … When you are conscious that you are growing anxious, commend yourself to God.

St. Francis de Sales also suggests relating your anxiety to a trusted friend or even your confessor. Often that simple action will calm our nerves.

If you can lay your anxiety before your spiritual guide, or at least before some trusty and devout friend, you may be sure that you will find great solace … It is the best of remedies, and therefore it was that Saint Louis counselled his son, “If thou hast any uneasiness lying heavy on thy heart, tell it forthwith to thy confessor, or to some other pious person, and the comfort he will give will enable thee to bear it easily.”

Remember, God is by your side and wants to calm your soul and bring his peace into your heart.

Read more:
Find peace in the Heart of Jesus during Lent
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  4. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    10 Saints with dysfunctional families
  6. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]