Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Art & Culture

Bones of 7th-century English saint identified

St. Eanswythe
Finding Eanswythe | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Mar 10, 2020

These relics are the oldest remains yet discovered of an English saint and royal relative.

It has been 135 years since renovations at the parish church of St. Mary and St. Eanswythe led to the discovery of bones, but now modern technology has helped identified them to be from St. Eanswythe, a 7th-century English saint who is said to have created the first Christian monastic community in England.

St. Eanswythe, the granddaughter of King Ethelbert — the first English king to convert to Christianity — is the patron saint of Folkestone, where she is said to have founded the Benedictine Folkestone Priory around 660. Her remains are not only the oldest yet found of any English saint, but they are also the oldest example of remains of an English royal relative.

The Benedictine Folkestone Priory was the first women’s monastery to be founded in England. During its construction, St. Eanswythe was courted by a pagan prince who wished to marry her. Many thought she would follow in the footsteps of her aunt, St. Ethelburga, who married the pagan King Edwin, but St. Eanswythe rejected his advances. Instead, she chose to live a monastic life with her companions at Folkestone Priory.

The Guardian reports that the analysis came after the team received a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The church building was closed for five days for the testing, which found that the bones accurately dated to the time of St. Eanswythe’s life. Furthermore, they were able to determine that the bones were most likely from a noble, as there was no indication of malnutrition.

These findings were confirmed by Queen’s University Belfast, where more testing was conducted. Andrew Richardson of the Canterbury Archaeological Trust commented to the Guardian:

“It now looks probable that we have the only surviving remains of a member of the Kentish royal family, and one of the earliest Anglo-Saxon saints. There is more work to be done to realize the full potential of this discovery.”

They are currently waiting to see if they will get funding for more tests on the relics, including DNA testing. Meanwhile, the church is preparing to receive more pilgrims than before, as the early English saint is surging in popularity once more.

Tags:
ArchaeologyEnglandRelicsSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  4. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    10 Saints with dysfunctional families
  6. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]