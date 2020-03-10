Put your trust in God with these Bible verses

Read more: Trusting God when life is hard and we fall from grace

It can be easy to forget who is in charge of this world when events turn our lives upside down. Yet, in the midst of the anxiety, sorrow and suffering, we need to remind ourselves that God is in control.

When everything is in disarray, we can always trust in God and be at peace knowing he is the creator and sustainer of the world.

Here are a few Bible verses to reaffirm our trust in God, not letting the world take away our peace.

He shall not fear an ill report; his heart is steadfast, trusting the Lord. (Psalm 112:7)

Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will act. (Psalm 37:4-6)

Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely. (Proverbs 3:5)

Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. (John 14:1)

Be still and know that I am God! (Psalm 46:11)