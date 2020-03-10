Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Put your trust in God with these Bible verses

Philip Kosloski | Mar 10, 2020

Let us not forget to put our trust in God, especially when our lives are turned upside down.

It can be easy to forget who is in charge of this world when events turn our lives upside down. Yet, in the midst of the anxiety, sorrow and suffering, we need to remind ourselves that God is in control.

Read more:
Trusting God when life is hard and we fall from grace

When everything is in disarray, we can always trust in God and be at peace knowing he is the creator and sustainer of the world.

Here are a few Bible verses to reaffirm our trust in God, not letting the world take away our peace.

He shall not fear an ill report; his heart is steadfast, trusting the Lord. (Psalm 112:7)

Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)

Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will act. (Psalm 37:4-6)

Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)

Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely. (Proverbs 3:5)

Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. (John 14:1)

Be still and know that I am God! (Psalm 46:11)

 

Read more:
5 Bible verses that give you hope for the future
