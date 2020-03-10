Put your trust in God with these Bible verses

Let us not forget to put our trust in God, especially when our lives are turned upside down.
When everything is in disarray, we can always trust in God and be at peace knowing he is the creator and sustainer of the world.
Here are a few Bible verses to reaffirm our trust in God, not letting the world take away our peace.
He shall not fear an ill report; his heart is steadfast, trusting the Lord. (Psalm 112:7)
Do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord, your God, is with you wherever you go. (Joshua 1:9)
Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him and he will act. (Psalm 37:4-6)
Do not fear: I am with you; do not be anxious: I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand. (Isaiah 41:10)
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, on your own intelligence do not rely. (Proverbs 3:5)
Do not let your hearts be troubled. You have faith in God; have faith also in me. (John 14:1)
Be still and know that I am God! (Psalm 46:11)
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?