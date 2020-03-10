Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Turn to St. Joseph with this powerful novena: Day 1

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 10, 2020

Could there be any more powerful intercessor than the saint who protected and defended our Savior?

A novena is nine days of prayer to prepare us for a great feast or occasion (on the 10th day). Novenas are rooted in the days that the Apostles spent with Our Lady in the Upper Room as they awaited the Holy Spirit.

Here is a novena to St. Joseph, whose feast we celebrate on March 19.

Read more:
St Josemaria Escriva explains how St Joseph helps us to know Jesus Christ

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph:

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, Saint Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 1:

O great St. Joseph,
with feelings of unlimited confidence,
we beg you to bless this novena that we begin in your honor.
“You are never invoked in vain” says the seraphic St. Theresa of Jesus.
Be you then to me
what you have been to your most holy Spouse: protector, provider, and custodian,
and graciously hear me as you did Her.

Amen.

Concluding prayer:

O Saint Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O Saint Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O Saint Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen O Saint Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O Saint Joseph, pray for me.

Read more:
During a severe drought in Canada, St. John de Brébeuf turned to St. Joseph
