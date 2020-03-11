Pope thanks everyone fighting the virus, but regarding Syria, “let us not forget”

Pope Francis’ general audience on Wednesday, March 11, was itself a reminder of Italy’s battle with the coronavirus: The pope sat indoors, surrounded by a small circle of cardinals, as he live-streamed the audience from the Apostolic Library.

At the end, he spoke directly to the victims and those caring for those with Covid-19, as well as those who are worried about it. But within his message was a plea to remember that the fighting and suffering in Syria continues, regardless of the pandemic.