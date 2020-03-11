Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Art & Culture

When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church

David Sutterlütti | Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Mar 11, 2020

As the world faces the challenge of coronavirus, it’s important to remember how faith saved one of the world’s most loved cities from the plague.

Visitors to Venice today may be well acquainted with the sight of the Church of “Redentore,” literally the Redeemer, a 250-foot structure with an imposing dome towering over the island of Giudecca. But few may know that “Il Redentore” was built in 1592 to thank God for his help in fighting off a brutal outbreak of the plague that killed more than 30% of the city’s citizens. 

Redentore and Canale della Giudecca
Didier Descouens | CC BY-SA 4.0
Venice’s “Il Redentore” church was built in 1592 to thank God for his help in fighting off a brutal outbreak of the plague.

During the years 1575-1577, a violent outbreak of bubonic plague hit the then-Republic of Venice, killing nearly 50,000 people. Nearly one every three Venetians lost his or her life to the nasty disease, including Renaissance painter Titian. So, in 1576, during the peak of the epidemic, the Senate decided to build a beautiful church to pray for God’s help in fighting off the disease. Doge Alvise I Mocenigo, the ruler of the Republic of Venice, picked Andrea Palladio, one of the most influential architects of the Renaissance, to design the project. Palladio opted for a single-nave church with three lateral chapels. The facade was modeled after the church of the Pantheon in Rome, while the 15 steps leading to the entrance are a reference to the Temple of Jerusalem. In this way, Palladio sought to build a monumental work that spoke to the faith that Christians of all times have placed in God. 

CC0
On July 20, 1577, only a few months after the city’s decision to build a church to ask for God’s help, authorities declared the official end of the plague.

Shortly after laying the first stone, Palladio built a small wooden structure that was to function as a “temporary” church while the actual church was being built. This wooden church was operating as a sort of a floating chapel, connected to the rest of the city with removable bridges and barges that allowed rulers and priests to reach the tabernacle. On July 20, 1577, only few months after the city’s decision to build a church to ask for God’s help, authorities declared the official end of the plague. A cheerful procession of boats departed from any corner of the lagoon to reach the “floating church” in gratitude. Since that day, Venetians gather every July 20 to celebrate the help of God in fighting off the plague. 

CANALS
Luigi Pastega | Public Domain
A cheerful procession of boats departed from any corner of the lagoon to reach the “floating church” in gratitude.

The ceremony starts the evening before, with picturesque fireworks set off all over the city. The next day Venetians take off on the canals with ornately decorated boats that display their gratitude for the happy ending of a heavy chapter in their collective history. 

Tags:
Catholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  3. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  4. Silvia Costantini
    Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?
  5. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    10 Saints with dysfunctional families
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  7. Annabelle Moseley
    12 Ways to honor St. Joseph this March
  8. V. M. Traverso
    Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]