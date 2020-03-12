Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
7 Ways to boost your immune system

HEALTHY
mimagephotography | Shutterstock
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 12, 2020

Many are panicking about the new coronavirus, but here are some ways to prepare your body better for any germs that come along.

With the growing number of cases of the new coronavirus, many are looking for ways to avoid getting sick. Some of the precautions recommended by experts are to wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our faces, and limit our time in crowded places. It’s also a good idea to keep our immune systems strong and there are many ways to do that.

Here’s a list of natural and easy ways to prepare our bodies for a possible viral assault. (Always remember to consult your healthcare professional for more specific info tailored to your own health needs.)

Read more:
Kids scared about coronavirus? Here’s how to help
Read more:
Coronavirus: What should Catholics do?

 

Tags:
CoronavirusHealth and Wellness
