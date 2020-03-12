Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

Breathing exercise that leads to peace in the soul

CALM
Mark Nazh | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 12, 2020

Calm yourself down with this ancient prayer.

When we are stressed out and feeling especially anxious, many recommend the best way to calm down is to breathe slowly. More air is allowed into our lungs and our body begins to release some of the tension we are experiencing.

Read more:
A few spiritual tips on how to stay calm

One way to do this is by using an ancient breathing technique championed by various spiritual writers. It involves reciting the “Jesus Prayer,” a short sentence that uses words from the New Testament.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church praises this prayer and encourages Christians to use it.

This simple invocation of faith developed in the tradition of prayer under many forms in East and West. The most usual formulation, transmitted by the spiritual writers of the Sinai, Syria, and Mt. Athos, is the invocation, ‘Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.’ It combines the Christological hymn of Philippians 2:6-11 with the cry of the publican and the blind men begging for light. By it the heart is opened to human wretchedness and the Savior’s mercy. (CCC 2667)

Many have suggested praying this prayer by focusing on your breath, reciting these words slowly as you breath in and out.

There are a few different versions of the prayer, all of which are acceptable.

  • Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me!
  • Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.
  • Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.
  • Lord Jesus, have mercy!

If you want to calm both your body and soul, try reciting the Jesus Prayer while slowing down your breath, and let God set your heart at ease.

Read more:
How slow meditation can change your life

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  3. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  4. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  5. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  7. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]