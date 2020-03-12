Breathing exercise that leads to peace in the soul

Calm yourself down with this ancient prayer.
One way to do this is by using an ancient breathing technique championed by various spiritual writers. It involves reciting the “Jesus Prayer,” a short sentence that uses words from the New Testament.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church praises this prayer and encourages Christians to use it.
This simple invocation of faith developed in the tradition of prayer under many forms in East and West. The most usual formulation, transmitted by the spiritual writers of the Sinai, Syria, and Mt. Athos, is the invocation, ‘Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.’ It combines the Christological hymn of Philippians 2:6-11 with the cry of the publican and the blind men begging for light. By it the heart is opened to human wretchedness and the Savior’s mercy. (CCC 2667)
Many have suggested praying this prayer by focusing on your breath, reciting these words slowly as you breath in and out.
There are a few different versions of the prayer, all of which are acceptable.
- Lord Jesus Christ, have mercy on me!
- Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on me, a sinner.
- Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy on us sinners.
- Lord Jesus, have mercy!
If you want to calm both your body and soul, try reciting the Jesus Prayer while slowing down your breath, and let God set your heart at ease.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?