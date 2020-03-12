Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope donates to Italian Caritas

Jeffrey Bruno
Aleteia | Mar 12, 2020

Vulnerable populations at risk in midst of pandemic

With Italy on shutdown due to the Coronavirus, Pope Francis sent a contribution of €100,000 to Italian Caritas. He made the donation through the Dicastery for Integral Human Development whose mission is, among other things, to promote solidarity with those who are most vulnerable.

On Wednesday, the Dicastery issued a statement explaining how the gift is an expression of the Holy Father’s “spiritual closeness and paternal encouragement to people suffering from the current epidemic, and to all those caring for them.”

The money is meant to assist Italian Caritas in providing essential services for the poor and most vulnerable members of society. Diocesan and parish Caritas centres in Italy run soup kitchens, homeless shelters, dormitories, and more.

Italian Caritas, along with the Sant’Egidio Community, have both launched appeals not to abandon the poor and those who are at risk, especially at this time.

Echoing the words of Pope Francis, they are calling for “far reaching” support that includes the psychological and spiritual dimension, in addition to material and economic help.

Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
