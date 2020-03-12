Pope donates to Italian Caritas

Vulnerable populations at risk in midst of pandemic
On Wednesday, the Dicastery issued a statement explaining how the gift is an expression of the Holy Father’s “spiritual closeness and paternal encouragement to people suffering from the current epidemic, and to all those caring for them.”
The money is meant to assist Italian Caritas in providing essential services for the poor and most vulnerable members of society. Diocesan and parish Caritas centres in Italy run soup kitchens, homeless shelters, dormitories, and more.
Italian Caritas, along with the Sant’Egidio Community, have both launched appeals not to abandon the poor and those who are at risk, especially at this time.
Echoing the words of Pope Francis, they are calling for “far reaching” support that includes the psychological and spiritual dimension, in addition to material and economic help.
