Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Rome’s churches closed to public till April 3

VATICAN CITY CHRISTMAS
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 12, 2020

The pope’s vicar for Rome released a statement on the evening of March 12

A statement from the Diocese of Rome, from the pope’s cardinal vicar, announced March 12 that all churches will be closed to the public until April 3.

Religious communities are still allowed to use their own chapels, but are not to have visitors in the chapel.

The death toll in Italy jumped past 1,000 people in the last 24 hours, according to reports Thursday.

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic

 

Coronavirus
  Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting?
  Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  Paola Belletti
    "He was my father, not a number," says daughter of …
  Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young "computer geek" Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
