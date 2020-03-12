Rome’s churches closed to public till April 3

The pope’s vicar for Rome released a statement on the evening of March 12
Religious communities are still allowed to use their own chapels, but are not to have visitors in the chapel.
The death toll in Italy jumped past 1,000 people in the last 24 hours, according to reports Thursday.
