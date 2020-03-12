Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Art & Culture

Salvador Dalí’s ‘Divine Comedy’ illustration found in North Carolina thrift shop

SALVADOR DALI
WAVY TV
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Mar 12, 2020

Ever wondered if that cool looking antique may actually be worth something? 

It seems like a story out of a Hollywood movie. A woman enters into a thrift shop and finds a 20th-century masterpiece. That’s what happened last Wednesday to Wendy Hawkins, a woman who volunteers twice a week at Hotline Pink Thrift Shop in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Hawkins was sorting through some old furniture and art when she suddenly set her eyes on a piece that looked especially interesting.  

“One day I saw this, with a bunch of other paintings lined up on the floor, and I said ‘this is old, this is something special,” Hawkins, told WAVY TV. 

The item, a woodcut print with two human figures on it, turned out to be the work of 20th-century master Salvador Dalí, who left some 100 engraved illustrations of The Divine Comedy, including the one that somehow ended up at Hotline Pink Thrift Shop. 

Considered one of the greatest works of Catholic literature, The Divine Comedy is a long poem strongly rooted in Catholic philosophy, especially the Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas. Dante Alighieri spent 12 years working on 14,233 verses that explore what happens to souls after they die, from the lower rings of hell to the highest realms of paradise.

Upon finding the unusual artifact, Ms Hawkings asked Melanie Smith, the owner of Seaside Art Gallery, located just down the road from the shop, to help her trace the artist. After in-depth research, Smith was able to recognize the piece, which features a woman painted in blue and a man painted in red, as the depiction of Purgatory Canto 32, where Dante features Adam and Eve and the tree of Eden. 

Originally priced at $10, the piece was sold for $1,200. The store will donate proceeds to a shelter for teens and victims of domestic violence and of human trafficking. “It’s rare to find anything like this,” Smith told Wavy.tv “It’s like a treasure hunt, and thanks to Wendy, it’s been rescued, and brought to light so people in the art world can really enjoy it.”

Tags:
Art
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  3. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  4. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  5. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
  7. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  8. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]