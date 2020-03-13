Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
News

Little Sisters of the Poor keeping COVID-19 at bay with process and prayer

NURSING HOME
Halfpoint | Shutterstock
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Mar 13, 2020

The charitable religious community is finding success by following the AHCA/NCAL guidlines.

As 2020 progresses into spring, COVID-19 — commonly known as the coronavirus — has become the topic on everyone’s mind.  Each day more reports arise of the virus infecting people all across the globe, and as some countries are announcing a state of emergency, there’s a group of nuns in Washington D.C. who are finding great success in keeping it out of their elderly care facilities.

Residents of nursing homes are some of the people who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 when exposed to this novel coronavurus. It’s symptoms are flu-like, and Healthline notes that 70%-85% of flu-related deaths occur among those 65 years and older. CNA’s Christine Rousselle cites the number of cases found in the US:

At least 1,088 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States and 31 people are reported to have died from the virus. More than half of the deaths, 19, were connected to a single nursing home in the city of Kirkland, WA.

Home Healthcare News reports that the Washington State nursing home in question, Life Care Center, has seen the majority of its residents become stricken with the illness, while it has affected more than 60 employees. This has been the largest outbreak in a single area within the United States.

The rising concern about the safety of our elderly citizens has led the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) to release a list of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their recommendations are as follows:

1. Limit entry to only individuals who need entry.
2. Restrict activities and visitors with potential for exposure.
3. Restrict individuals who have respiratory symptoms or potential COVID-19 exposure out of an abundance of caution.
4. Require all staff entering the building to wash their hands upon entry and encourage all essential visitors do so as well.
5. Set up process to allow remote communication for residents and others.

Limiting and screening visitors as well as regular hand-washing seems to be particularly helpful in corralling this largely mysterious disease, but the Little Sisters of the Poor (LSotP), who are stringently following all of these instructions, have added their own, 6th guideline: Prayer. Sr. Constance of the LSotP told CNA:

“Our homes around the world are offering Masses and prayers for this protection, so that our elderly and collaborators at every level will be protected.”

There could be something to this prayerful practice, as the Little Sisters of the Poor have reported no case of COVID-19 in any of their facilities around the world, at the time this article was written.

Read more:
Know someone who is sick? Pray this prayer for them

The act of prayer is an exceedingly powerful tool, the benefits of which are impossible to quantify. Perhaps, when dealing with an infectious disease which seems so hard to contend with, it is most prudent to turn to an equally mysterious power for results. As the Little Sisters of the Poor have seen more success than their secular counterparts, perhaps this small variable is the key to defeating COVID-19.

That said, it is highly suggested that those who wish to visit elderly family members might choose to have a conversation through digital means, rather than in person. Regular hand-washing and avoidance of large crowds are crucial to containment at this point in time.

Tags:
CharityCoronavirusCOVID-19Prayer
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  6. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]