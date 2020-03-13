Magnificat online goes free, to help the homebound pray from home

As many are unable to attend Mass, the prayer and liturgy guide is now available to all
A note at the web site announces:
During this challenging time, many of the faithful may be unable to attend Mass.
Magnificat is honored to provide complimentary access to our online version to help people pray from home.
Content includes not only the readings for Mass, but also a prayer for morning and evening, as well as a daily meditation, penned by a variety of saints and modern-day masters of prayer and spirituality.
Find it here.
