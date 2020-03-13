Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Church

Magnificat online goes free, to help the homebound pray from home

Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 13, 2020

As many are unable to attend Mass, the prayer and liturgy guide is now available to all

Various news outlets and other services are making all their Coronavirus material free as the pandemic rages on. Joining this trend is Magnificat, to offer the most important service there is: the spiritual kind.

A note at the web site announces:

During this challenging time, many of the faithful may be unable to attend Mass.

Magnificat is honored to provide complimentary access to our online version to help people pray from home.

Content includes not only the readings for Mass, but also a prayer for morning and evening, as well as a daily meditation, penned by a variety of saints and modern-day masters of prayer and spirituality.

Find it here.

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  6. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]