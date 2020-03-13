Parish churches in Rome back open after pope prays Holy Spirit will guide pastors

Beginning his Mass on Friday morning at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis reiterated his prayers for those who are ill and their families, as well as praying for pastors:

I would also like to pray today for pastors who need to accompany the people of God during this crisis. May the Lord grant them the strength and the ability to choose the best ways to help. Drastic measures are not always good. Therefore, we pray that the Holy Spirit might grant pastoral discernment to pastors so that they might perceive measures that might not leave the holy, faithful people of God alone, and so that people of God might feel accompanied by their pastors.

The comment seemed directed to a decision made Thursday evening in the Diocese to close the parish churches of Rome, in accord with all public shops in the country — other than pharmacies and groceries — being closed.

Some hours after the pope’s homily, the cardinal vicar of Rome reversed the decision, saying that each pastor should follow his conscience in deciding the best course to take on opening his church.

The papal almoner — the pope’s righthand man for charitable works — had already decided to open his church and expose the Blessed Sacrament for adoration, saying, “Home should always be open to its children.”

God’s care

Pope Francis’ homily focused on God’s care for his people, drawing from the reading about the landowner and the vineyard, who sends servants for the harvest only to have them beaten and killed.