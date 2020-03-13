Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Church

Parish churches in Rome back open after pope prays Holy Spirit will guide pastors

©VaticanMedia_Pope_SantaMarta
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 13, 2020

Pope Francis asks God to help pastors make choices that won’t leave the “faithful people of God alone.”

Beginning his Mass on Friday morning at the Casa Santa Marta, Pope Francis reiterated his prayers for those who are ill and their families, as well as praying for pastors:

I would also like to pray today for pastors who need to accompany the people of God during this crisis. May the Lord grant them the strength and the ability to choose the best ways to help. Drastic measures are not always good. Therefore, we pray that the Holy Spirit might grant pastoral discernment to pastors so that they might perceive measures that might not leave the holy, faithful people of God alone, and so that people of God might feel accompanied by their pastors.

The comment seemed directed to a decision made Thursday evening in the Diocese to close the parish churches of Rome, in accord with all public shops in the country — other than pharmacies and groceries — being closed.

Some hours after the pope’s homily, the cardinal vicar of Rome reversed the decision, saying that each pastor should follow his conscience in deciding the best course to take on opening his church.

The papal almoner — the pope’s righthand man for charitable works — had already decided to open his church and expose the Blessed Sacrament for adoration, saying, “Home should always be open to its children.”

Read more:
Pope prays for priests’ courage as they bring Eucharist to those who are sick

God’s care

Pope Francis’ homily focused on God’s care for his people, drawing from the reading about the landowner and the vineyard, who sends servants for the harvest only to have them beaten and killed.

This parable refers to God’s care for His people, the pope said. The vineyard is the chosen people, the tenants are the Doctors of the law, and the servants are the prophets. God did His work well in the vineyard, the pope said. The hedge, the winepress and the tower can be compared to God’s election of the chosen people, the promise He made to Abraham, and the covenant relationship He entered into with them on Sinai.

The people must always keep that election in their memory – that they are a chosen people; the promise –so they always look ahead in hope; and the covenant in order to daily live in fidelity.

When God sends His servants to receive the fruit of the vineyard from the tenants, they are beaten, killed and stoned. Then instead of respecting the landowner’s own son, they kill him to get his inheritance.

“They robbed the inheritance,” Pope Francis said. “It’s a story of infidelity” to God’s call; infidelity to their election, to the promise and to the covenant, which are God’s gifts.”

They don’t understand that it was a gift. They take it as a possession. These people appropriated the gift. They took away the aspect of the gift to transform it into their own possession. The gift that was richness, openness and blessing was closed, put inside a cage.

Pope Francis attributes this to the “sin of forgetting.” We forget that “God has made a gift of Himself to us so that He might be given as a gift.” Instead of receiving the gift, we try to own it.

So, the promise is no longer a promise, the election is no longer an election, the covenant is interpreted according to my own opinion. It becomes an ideology.

The Pope concluded his homily with a prayer that we might be granted the grace of “receiving the gift as a gift and of transmitting this gift as a gift and not as a possession, not in a sectarian, rigid or clerical manner.”

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic
Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  6. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]