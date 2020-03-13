Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

Prayers from the Bible against plagues

BIBLE
Pascal Deloche | GoDong
Philip Kosloski | Mar 13, 2020

The Bible is full of prayers crying out to God for protection against plagues.

The Bible frequently mentions plagues, and each time those afflicted by them would cry out to God for protection. Prayer was the first response for many in the Bible, as they knew that God had the power to release them from suffering, if it was in his divine will.

Here are a few short prayers found in the Bible that can be prayed during plagues.

Take your plague away from me; I am ravaged by the touch of your hand. (Psalm 39:11)

O Lord, my God, do not afflict your people with this plague! (1 Chronicles 21:17)

He will rescue you from the fowler’s snare, from the destroying plague. (Psalm 91:3)

Have pity on me, Lord, for I am weak; heal me, Lord, for my bones are shuddering. (Psalm 6:3)

Lord, take note of me; heal me, although I have sinned against you. (Psalm 41:5)

Heal me, Lord, that I may be healed; save me, that I may be saved, for you are my praise. (Jeremiah 17:14)

Lord, I am not worthy to have you enter under my roof; only say the word and my servant will be healed. (Matthew 8:8)

 

