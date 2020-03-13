Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

Why plague victims consecrated themselves to St. Joseph

SAINT JOSEPH
Philippe Lissac | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 13, 2020

When the plague ravaged Europe, victims would frequently turn to St. Joseph and his miraculous intercession.

Plagues have a long history in Europe, and when Christians were in the midst of such a crisis, they frequently turned to St. Joseph.

Beyond asking for his powerful intercession, many Christians would make personal consecrations to St. Joseph, offering to him their entire lives in hopes that they and their families would be spared from the plague.

Read more:
How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life

In the book The Glories of the Catholic Church, the author explains, “How successful St. Joseph is also in curing his clients, securing them even from the greatest of all distempers, the plague, we may gather from his defending the city of Avenson from being utterly destroyed by it about ten years since, upon account of a solemn vow made to him of forever celebrating his feast.”

Besides the city of Avenson, the city of Lyons was also the site of a miraculous recovery.

Mr. Augery, an advocate in the parliament of Dauphine, being at Lyons, and understanding, on July 15, 1638, that Theodore Augery, his son, seven years of age, was seized by the plague … he made a vow to God, that if St. Joseph, by his intercession, would procure his son’s recovery, and preserve his family from the plague, he would for nine days together hear Mass in his church in his honor… the sick youth, being visited by the plague surgeons, who gave him up for dead, was taken out of the house, and carried to St. Laurence, the pest-house, for fear of infecting others. Here he found himself perfectly well, nor were any more of his family, nine in number, infected.

This was not an isolated incident, as St. Joseph repeatedly interceded for plague victims and God cured their illnesses.

Tevenet, a good old man of St. Laurence Dauger, a village near Lyons, infected with the plague, asked the vicar of the place whether there were no means for his recovery, who answered him that there were none but by having recourse to St. Joseph, and by making a vow every year to keep his feast … The pious old man immediately made the vow, and at the same time found himself freed from the plague.

While proper medical attention should always be sought, as well as following instructions given by government authorities, Christians throughout the centuries highlight the need for prayer to be included in one’s response to a plague.

God will always respond to a contrite heart and if it is in his will, has the power to cure and protect individuals from diseases. In this respect, St. Joseph has been shown to be a powerful intercessor, leading Christian souls closer to God, petitioning the Lord to have mercy on the sick and suffering.

Above all, St. Joseph teaches us to trust God in all circumstances and place our lives in his hands.

Read more:
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Read more:
Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer

 

Tags:
CoronavirusSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Lucien de Guise
    Finding Faith: Can you spot the crucifix hidden in this painting? …
  5. Fr. Aquinas Guilbeau, OP
    Mass in the time of COVID-19
  6. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope offers live-streamed Mass for coronavirus victims, health …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]