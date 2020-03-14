Day 5 of a powerful novena to St. Joseph

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 5

O holy St. Joseph,

what a lesson your life is for us,

ever so eager to display before the eyes of men

the graces that we owe entirely to the liberality of God.

In addition to the special favor for which we plead in this novena [Repeat your request here…] grant that we may attribute to God the glory of all things,

that we may love the humble and hidden life,

that we may not desire any other position

than the one given us by Providence

and that we may always be a docile instrument in the hands of God. Amen.

Concluding prayer

O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen. O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O St. Joseph, pray for me.

