Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

Day 5 of a powerful novena to St. Joseph

HOLY FAMILY
Fr Lawrence Lew,OP -(CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 14, 2020

O holy St. Joseph, what a lesson your life is for us …

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 5

O holy St. Joseph,
what a lesson your life is for us,
ever so eager to display before the eyes of men
the graces that we owe entirely to the liberality of God.
In addition to the special favor for which we plead in this novena

[Repeat your request here…]

grant that we may attribute to God the glory of all things,
that we may love the humble and hidden life,
that we may not desire any other position
than the one given us by Providence
and that we may always be a docile instrument in the hands of God.

Amen.

Concluding prayer

O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen. O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O St. Joseph, pray for me.

Read more:
Why plague victims consecrated themselves to St. Joseph

Day 1; Day 2; Day 3; Day 4

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  6. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  8. John Burger
    Oberammergau Passion Play, which began as vow to defeat a plague, …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]