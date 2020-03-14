Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Ray Cavanaugh
The most Catholic country (other than the Vatican)

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Church

Pope’s Saturday Mass offered for families, especially those with a disabled member

Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | Mar 14, 2020

Francis reflects on Parable of Prodigal Son, saying the issue the brothers have is failing to understand what it means to live in the Father’s house.

“We continue to pray for all who are ill due to this pandemic,” Pope Francis introduced the Saturday morning liturgy at the Casa Santa Marta. Then he specified his intention for the day:

Today, I would like to ask a special prayer for families: families who from one day to the next find themselves at home with their children because the schools are closed for security reasons and they need to manage a difficult situation, and manage it well…with peace and joy as well.

And in a special way, I think of those families who may have a disabled person among them. The welcome centers for people with disability are closed…. So let’s pray for families, so that they don’t lose peace in this moment and that they might succeed in bringing the entire family forward with strength and joy.

The Gospel of the day, the Parable of the Prodigal Son, so dear to the pope’s heart, was the subject of his homily.

Pope Francis reflected on the words and feelings of two groups of people presented in the Parable of the Prodigal Son: sinners and Pharisees. The Gospel says that the sinners drew near to Jesus to hear him. The sinners “surround Jesus in silence. They don’t know what to say.” But their presence, the Pope said, tells us that they wanted “to listen to Jesus.”

About the Pharisees, the Gospel says they complained and criticized Jesus. They want to take Jesus’ authority away. They accuse Jesus, “He eats with sinners. He’s impure.” The rest of the parable, the Pope said, explains this drama.

The first group “feel the need for salvation…for a guide, a pastor. And so the people draw near to Jesus because they see that he is a pastor.” The doctors of the law, on the other hand, feel animosity toward him.

The doctors feel self-sufficient. ‘I’ve gone to university. I’ve got a doctorate, I have two doctorates. I know very well what the law says.  Actually, I know every single explanation of the law in detail….’  They despise others…they despise sinners.

The son in the parable feels the need to “conquer the world, to get out of the house. Maybe he felt like he was in prison,” the pope reflected. He has the “the audacity to ask his father to give him what he had coming to him.”

His father “doesn’t say anything because he’s a father… ”

“A father knows how to suffer in silence…waiting for the right moment,” Pope Francis noted. “The Father feels pain, tenderness and a lot of love.” At times, this behavior makes fathers look “foolish.” And when that right moment came, the Father was “waiting, he saw him at a distance.” This provokes the elder son to reprove his own father, “you were unjust.” “The older son feels indignant.… Many times indignation is the only way these people feel deserving.”

The problem

Pope Francis explained that the problem with these brothers is that they don’t realize what it truly means to live in the Father’s house. The elder son fulfilled his duties and his work, but he never entered into a relationship of love with his Father. Instead, he is indignant with his Father, and says, “This sinner arrived and you throw a party! And me?” He doesn’t even go into the house.

The Father names the problem. “Son you are with me always. And all I have is yours.”

This is what the elder son had never realized. He lived at home as if it were a hotel, without feeling his father’s paternal love…. It’s interesting that the father didn’t say one word about his sin when the younger son returned. He only embraces him and throws a feast.  He had to explain this to the elder son because his heart was hardened because of his conceptions of his Father, about his sonship, and about how he should live.

Pope Francis concluded with a prayer, asking the Lord that we might understand the problem.

The problem is living in the house but not feeling ourselves at home because there’s no paternal or fraternal relationship, but only that of colleagues.

Read more:
Italian dad working in the subway shows what being a superhero is all about
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  6. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  8. John Burger
    Oberammergau Passion Play, which began as vow to defeat a plague, …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]