Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
News

Pro-Life Nebraska group educates with ultrasound in school

Heart of a Child Ministries
Heart of a Child Ministries | Facebook | Fair Use
Share
Print
J-P Mauro | Mar 14, 2020

Heart of a Child Ministries is spearheading an effort to instill respect for human development in Nebraska’s youth.

Students at many Nebraska schools are getting an up-close view of the miracle of life, as a pro-life organization is revolutionizing human development education. The group, Heart of a Child Ministries, brings portable ultrasound machines to schools and performs the non-invasive procedure on real pregnant women to give the children a live look at babies in the womb.

Heart of a Child Ministries has been reaching both public and private schools since 2016. Their work teaches about the development of babies prior to birth, as well as touching upon the importance of adoption. Their director, Nikki Schaefer, told CNA in an interview:

“It’s an experience of the Lord speaking to a child, and then that child feeling compelled to come home and talk to his parents about it.”

Schaefer explained that they tailor their presentations to specific age groups, so that the children can get the most out of the encounter. The group has performed ultrasounds for kids from primary school through high school and they’ve even begun an adult program, in order to show parents what they will be learning.

The adult program is new, having arisen from parental concerns that their children might be exposed to graphic pictures of abortions, or be taught about the sexual aspects of reproduction too soon. Schaefer, however, makes it clear that their goal is not sex or abortion education, but rather to teach children to view unborn babies with human dignity.

Schaefer told CNA that the first question she asks students when the ultrasound is over is: “What did you see that tells you that that is a human being?”

She noted that the responses from the children are usually positive. One pregnant woman who sat for a class explained that she had decided to give the baby up for adoption. To her surprise, at the end of class a girl came up to her and thanked her for sharing. The girl, adopted herself, explained that it gave her great insight into her own birth mother’s decision to give her up.

Heart of a Child is performing an invaluable service in their work, which seems to be the first of its kind. Instilling a respect for human life at its most fragile state and providing them with a reference experience could very well change they way many of the students will view abortion as they mature into adults. There are currently no plans to take the project out of Nebraska, but with their successes, we expect to see similar programs arise across the nation.

Tags:
ChildrenEducationMedicinePro-life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  6. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  8. John Burger
    Oberammergau Passion Play, which began as vow to defeat a plague, …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]