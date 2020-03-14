Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Spirituality

Stuck at home with your family? Try praying together!

PRAYING
P Deliss | GoDong
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Mar 14, 2020

As Ven. Patrick Peyton would say, “The family that prays together, stays together!”

Time spent with family is supposed to be a positive experience, and while we don’t always experience peace in our homes, there is a proven remedy that unites families together. Prayer has a central role in keeping families together and has been praised by countless saints throughout the centuries.

Ven. Patrick Peyton, an Irish-American priest of the 20th century, became well-known for a phrase he helped coin, “The family that prays together, stays together.” It is a phrase that is known around the world and continually proves itself to be true, as families grow stronger through a devoted prayer life.

Read more:
Father Peyton, the “Rosary Priest,” to star in new graphic novel

St. John Paul II was similarly an advocate for family prayer. He wrote about it extensively, highlighting it in his apostolic exhortation, Familiaris Consortio.

Family prayer has its own characteristic qualities. It is prayer offered in common, husband and wife together, parents and children together. Communion in prayer is both a consequence of and a requirement for the communion bestowed by the sacraments of Baptism and Matrimony. The words with which the Lord Jesus promises His presence can be applied to the members of the Christian family in a special way: “Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

God enters into the home in a special way when a family prays together.

Prayer doesn’t have to be elaborate, or even very long. The key point is to pray consistently and with the entire family.

The Rosary has always been a favorite of many families, and John Paul II wasn’t alone in recommending it.

Among these should be mentioned the recitation of the rosary: “We now desire, as a continuation of the thought of our predecessors, to recommend strongly the recitation of the family rosary …. There is no doubt that … the rosary should be considered as one of the best and most efficacious prayers in common that the Christian family is invited to recite …” In this way authentic devotion to Mary, which finds expression in sincere love and generous imitation of the Blessed Virgin’s interior spiritual attitude, constitutes a special instrument for nourishing loving communion in the family and for developing conjugal and family spirituality.

If the Rosary is difficult for your family to recite, try reading a passage from the Bible or saying a few morning prayers.

Whatever you do, know that God will unite your family when praying together in a consistent way.

Read more:
Should you insist on family prayer at all costs?
Read more:
Family prayer: How to pray with your children when it’s hard to do
Tags:
FamilySpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  6. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  8. John Burger
    Oberammergau Passion Play, which began as vow to defeat a plague, …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]