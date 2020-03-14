Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Lifestyle

Turns out, fresh flowers do more than just look beautiful

FLOWERS
Secret Garden | Pexels
Share
Print
Patty Knap | Mar 14, 2020

Research chows that having plants and flowers around us is actually good medicine.

We all enjoy having fresh flowers around. It turns out they don’t just look pretty and smell nice … they’re actually good for us, too.
Plants and bouquets of flowers can also make us feel less stressed out, according to a study published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine. The study gave college-aged women a fresh vase of roses for their dorm rooms, and the results found the participants feeling more relaxed and stress-free than before.
Another study by the American Society for Horticulture Science looked to see if plants and flowers have any positive impact on us. Ninety surgical patients were split into two sections, one with plants and flowers and one without. The results showed a big difference.  The study found that those who were exposed to plants and flowers had lower blood pressure and heart rate. If they were experiencing pain or anxiety, fatigue or depression, they had more positive feelings and less pain than before.
The patients in the room with no plants or flowers showed no improvement in any of these areas, giving a clear indication that plants and flowers did improve the patient’s mental and physical well-being.
So there seems to be good reason to not only consider plants and flowers as part of standard care for patients and those with depression, stress, or anxiety — but to fill our homes and offices with them, too!
Tags:
Health and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  3. Philip Kosloski
    During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of …
  4. Paola Belletti
    “He was my father, not a number,” says daughter of …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
  6. V. M. Traverso
    When the plague hit Venice, the citizens built this church
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads …
  8. John Burger
    Oberammergau Passion Play, which began as vow to defeat a plague, …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime
John Burger
Coronavirus leads Catholic churches to make changes to Communion
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
How fasting can lead to a more loving heart
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Young “computer geek” Carlo Acutis will be beatified this year
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]