A spiritual communion prayer when you can’t attend Mass

If you are not able to attend Mass on Sunday, you can still participate in it with a spiritual communion prayer.
The good news is that people unable to receive the Eucharist can still participate in it by offering a prayer of “spiritual communion.” It is a way to express your heartfelt desire to be in union with God, while not able to receive him sacramentally at Mass.
Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that reflects that desire and unites yourself to God in a special way.
O my divine Jesus, how great is my desire to receive your sacred body! Oh, come now into my soul, at least, by a spiritual communion! O Jesus, my divine Savior, save me. O my God, hiding myself with a humble confidence in your dear wounds, I give up my soul into your divine hands. Oh, receive it into the bosom of your mercy. Amen.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?