A spiritual communion prayer when you can’t attend Mass

It can be difficult for someone who is homebound, in quarantine, or in a hospital to miss Mass on Sunday. You greatly desire to receive Jesus in the Eucharist, but you are physically unable to attend Mass.

The good news is that people unable to receive the Eucharist can still participate in it by offering a prayer of “spiritual communion.” It is a way to express your heartfelt desire to be in union with God, while not able to receive him sacramentally at Mass.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that reflects that desire and unites yourself to God in a special way.