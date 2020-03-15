Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce
Cerith Gardiner
11 Habits to start during Lent to last a lifetime

Newsletter
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
A spiritual communion prayer when you can’t attend Mass

Philip Kosloski | Mar 15, 2020

If you are not able to attend Mass on Sunday, you can still participate in it with a spiritual communion prayer.

It can be difficult for someone who is homebound, in quarantine, or in a hospital to miss Mass on Sunday. You greatly desire to receive Jesus in the Eucharist, but you are physically unable to attend Mass.

Where to find Sunday Mass online

The good news is that people unable to receive the Eucharist can still participate in it by offering a prayer of “spiritual communion.” It is a way to express your heartfelt desire to be in union with God, while not able to receive him sacramentally at Mass.

Here is a brief prayer from the Golden Manual that reflects that desire and unites yourself to God in a special way.

O my divine Jesus, how great is my desire to receive your sacred body! Oh, come now into my soul, at least, by a spiritual communion! O Jesus, my divine Savior, save me. O my God, hiding myself with a humble confidence in your dear wounds, I give up my soul into your divine hands. Oh, receive it into the bosom of your mercy. Amen.

Homebound? Here is a prayer of spiritual communion

 

