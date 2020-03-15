Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Church

Beautiful but empty: Photos of Rome on lockdown

ROME COVID 19
Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 15, 2020

We entrust ourselves to you, Health of the Sick, who at the Cross were near to the pain of Jesus, keeping your faith firm.

Aleteia’s Antoine Mekary offers a look at the beauty, but loneliness, of Rome.

Continue to pray the Holy Father’s prayer of entrustment to Our Lady for the end of the pandemic.

Read more:
Pray with Pope Francis the entrustment to Our Lady in the time of the pandemic
Tags:
Coronavirus
