Chinese doctors travel to Italy to lend a much-needed hand

On Thursday evening, a team of Chinese doctors arrived in Italy to lend their expertise to their struggling Italian colleagues, along with 31 tons of supplies.

Teams of Chinese medical staff have also been sent to other coronavirus hotspots like Iran and Iraq. Organized by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), nine doctors have now arrived in Italy to continue the fight against COVID-19, offering their guidance and help to a country whose elderly are dying at an alarming rate.

“Italy lauds China for its fight against the disease, and thanks China for providing support and assistance in such difficult time. Italy wants to exchange experience to prevent and contain the virus,” shared Francesco Rocca, the president of the IRFC.

With Italy being the most badly affected country to be hit by the virus, outside of China, their supplies, such as protective suits and face masks, are running low, and their medical professionals are exhausted.

As the Chinese ambassador to Italy, Li Junhua, explained on social media, the virus is indeed borderless and countries need to come together in their efforts to combat the deadly virus. These visiting doctors are a good example of a shared humanity.

In the past, Italians have also helped China, “In 2008, Sichuan was struck by a massive earthquake and Italy sent 14 doctors to help. They stayed a long time in Mianyang, one of the worst-hit cities, and treated some 900 patients,” shared Shen Ji, the head of Sichuan’s Health and Family Planning Commission, in a report by CGTN.

With doctors and nurses all over the world working exhaustively to help those in need, our prayers and gratitude go out to all these wonderful men and women who put their lives at risk to follow their vocation to help those in need.



