Philip Kosloski
Why St. Roch is a powerful patron against plagues
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
7 Saints who went through divorce

Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Zelda Caldwell
How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Philip Kosloski
Why does Mass begin with a procession?
Pope Francis: United with Christ, we are never alone!

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 15, 2020

Pope recommends making a “Spiritual Communion” to strengthen our bond with God

Pope Francis said that it’s time to renew our awareness of being part of the Mystical Body, after he prayed the Sunday Angelus from the Apostolic Library, alone before cameras for the second week.

In this pandemic situation, in which we find ourselves living more or less isolated, we are invited to rediscover and deepen the value of the communion that unites all members of the Church. United with Christ we are never alone, but we form a single Body, of which He is the Head.

The pope reminded that this union is nourished with prayer and especially with making a Spiritual Communion, which the pope said is a “highly recommended practice when it is not possible to receive the Sacrament.”

He said that he is particularly mindful of the people who live alone.

People unable to receive the Eucharist can still participate in it by offering a prayer of “spiritual communion.” It is a way to express your heartfelt desire to be in union with God, while not able to receive Him sacramentally at Mass.

Read more:
A spiritual communion prayer when you can’t attend Mass

The pope continued:

I renew my closeness to all the sick and those who care for them. As well as to the many workers and volunteers who are helping people unable to eave their houses, and to those who meet the needs of the poorest and homeless.

Thank you so much for all the effort each of you are making to help in this very hard time. May the Lord bless you, Our Lady guard you; and please don’t forget to pray for me. Happy Sunday and good lunch! Thank you.

The Holy Father was referring to the union that unites all the faithful, referred to as the Mystical Body or also, the Communion of Saints.

Read more:
Why you’re part of the Communion of Saints even before you reach Heaven
Tags:
CoronavirusPope Francis
