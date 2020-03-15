Pope Francis: United with Christ, we are never alone!

In this pandemic situation, in which we find ourselves living more or less isolated, we are invited to rediscover and deepen the value of the communion that unites all members of the Church. United with Christ we are never alone, but we form a single Body, of which He is the Head.

Pope Francis said that it’s time to renew our awareness of being part of the Mystical Body, after he prayed the Sunday Angelus from the Apostolic Library, alone before cameras for the second week.

The pope reminded that this union is nourished with prayer and especially with making a Spiritual Communion, which the pope said is a “highly recommended practice when it is not possible to receive the Sacrament.”

He said that he is particularly mindful of the people who live alone.

People unable to receive the Eucharist can still participate in it by offering a prayer of “spiritual communion.” It is a way to express your heartfelt desire to be in union with God, while not able to receive Him sacramentally at Mass.

The pope continued:

I renew my closeness to all the sick and those who care for them. As well as to the many workers and volunteers who are helping people unable to eave their houses, and to those who meet the needs of the poorest and homeless. Thank you so much for all the effort each of you are making to help in this very hard time. May the Lord bless you, Our Lady guard you; and please don’t forget to pray for me. Happy Sunday and good lunch! Thank you.

The Holy Father was referring to the union that unites all the faithful, referred to as the Mystical Body or also, the Communion of Saints.