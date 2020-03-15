Pope’s Holy Week liturgies will be without the faithful

The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that because of the current global public health emergency, all the Liturgical Celebrations of Holy Week will take place without the physical presence of the faithful.

As well, the live-streaming of the general audience and the midday Sunday Angelus address will continue until at least April 12.

The Holy Father’s morning Mass from Santa Marta will continue to be live-streamed too.

