Ask St. Patrick’s help for spiritual enlightenment

While St. Patrick is widely known as the saint responsible for successfully bringing Christianity to Ireland, before he ever became a priest or bishop,

Through God’s providence, he was taken as a slave to Ireland and while given the task of a shepherd, he was able to pray silently to God. Slowly he grew in his knowledge and love of God and eventually was set on fire with his love.

St. Patrick was a seeker, who found spiritual peace in God’s hands.

Here is a prayer to St. Patrick from the Loretto Manual, asking for his help in obtaining the grace of conversion. If you are wandering in the spiritual life, turn to St. Patrick and seek his heavenly aid.