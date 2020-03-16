How St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world

Click here to launch the slideshow

St. Patrick wasn’t born in Ireland, but he’s become the country’s most famous and beloved patron, after his tireless evangelization efforts converted most of Ireland to Christianity some 1,600 years ago. Today, celebrations of his feast day on March 17 have spread around the globe, and even into outer space.

Although St. Patrick’s Day is often an occasion for carousing, the legacy of this heroic saint deserves much deeper attention. It’s a wonderful opportunity for celebrations of Irish heritage and culture. Even more fitting is taking time on this day to pray and spend time with God, as St. Patrick would have done—and indeed, the feast is a Holy Day of Obligation in Ireland.

This St. Patrick’s Day, many of the traditional celebrations around the world will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When looking for a way to keep this feast in these times, consider asking yourself, “What would St. Patrick do?” No doubt the good bishop enjoyed time spent with friends, perhaps listening to music and enjoying a good beer. But the truest way to honor St. Patrick is to continue his noble work of prayer and evangelization, and that’s something we can do wherever we are in the world, every day of the year.