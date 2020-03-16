How St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated around the world

The Wearin’ o’ the Green proudly takes place all around the planet, and even in space!
Although St. Patrick’s Day is often an occasion for carousing, the legacy of this heroic saint deserves much deeper attention. It’s a wonderful opportunity for celebrations of Irish heritage and culture. Even more fitting is taking time on this day to pray and spend time with God, as St. Patrick would have done—and indeed, the feast is a Holy Day of Obligation in Ireland.
This St. Patrick’s Day, many of the traditional celebrations around the world will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When looking for a way to keep this feast in these times, consider asking yourself, “What would St. Patrick do?” No doubt the good bishop enjoyed time spent with friends, perhaps listening to music and enjoying a good beer. But the truest way to honor St. Patrick is to continue his noble work of prayer and evangelization, and that’s something we can do wherever we are in the world, every day of the year.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?