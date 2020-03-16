Teacher’s genius idea to encourage kids to wash their hands

Getting kids to scrub their hands properly can be a bit of a challenge on the best of days, but in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic never has this simple task been more important. In response to this dilemma a third grade teacher has come up with a creative idea that will get any child keeping their hands nice and clean throughout the day.

Mrs Woods posted on her Facebook account a photo of her hand stamped with ink. Along with the photo came the message, “We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away. Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying.”

While Woods’ idea is simply brilliant, it is also a thoughtful, fun approach at a time when children might be panicking about what the coronavirus might mean. It is exactly these sorts of innovative teachers who demonstrate just how crucial this vocation is in teaching life’s essentials, alongside the reading and arithmetic.

To make sure your kids get their hands super clean, you could try this technique and stamp both hands, as well as their palms.