Teacher’s genius idea to encourage kids to wash their hands

In light of coronavirus, this a brilliant way to wash away those germs
Mrs Woods posted on her Facebook account a photo of her hand stamped with ink. Along with the photo came the message, “We are doing our best in room 550 to keep the germs away. Students got stamps on their hands this morning. If it’s gone by the end of the day from washing their hands, they get a prize. We are trying.”
While Woods’ idea is simply brilliant, it is also a thoughtful, fun approach at a time when children might be panicking about what the coronavirus might mean. It is exactly these sorts of innovative teachers who demonstrate just how crucial this vocation is in teaching life’s essentials, alongside the reading and arithmetic.
To make sure your kids get their hands super clean, you could try this technique and stamp both hands, as well as their palms.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?