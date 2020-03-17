9 Names that match well with Patrick for your baby boy

Click here to launch the slideshow

In honor of the popular patron saint of Ireland, for any little baby boy born around his feast day (or even beyond!), you might want to incorporate Patrick into his name.

For those with an Irish background there might already be a few Patricks, Paddys, Pats, or even Padraigs (the Gaelic spelling of the name) in the family, but that doesn’t have to stop you from using it as a middle name, or pairing it with a name from another worthy saint.

To help you along the way, here’s a list of names from some other holy men that work wonderfully with Patrick (which incidentally, means “nobleman”).