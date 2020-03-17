Dating in the time of coronavirus

1 Check out online dating

How are you supposed to get to know someone if going to the movies or meeting up at a coffee house or restaurant could get you both sick? Dating usually involves building intimacy through conversation and shared activities. But if you’re being encouraged to remain at home and not gather in large groups, many typical date places are off the table! So without further ado, here are some ideas for how to date in this particular time of coronavirus.

Online dating apps are a great way to find someone to date and to start getting to know each other! One thing to keep in mind is that you can’t date exclusively online, as you have to meet in person to actually get to know someone. But, with the information you learn about someone on his or her profile, combined with whatever you learn about them over messaging, you usually have a good amount to talk about in person — be that over the phone, on a video call, or on a “avoid coronavirus” hike date in nature. And, if you’re usually skittish about being open to a long-distance relationship, now might be the time to try it out … as you’re already limited on things to do together (aka: bowling, bars, restaurants, etc.) and can instead spend some time getting to know each other creatively at a distance.

2 Video chat dates

Meet up in the comfort of your respective houses, and bring your own coffee while you chat! You won’t contaminate anyone, and you won’t be contaminated by anyone else in your own living room. You can get creative by playing board games while chatting, watching videos or movies together, or even teaching each other a new recipe in your kitchen — all over video chat. The video chat date is a mainstay for long distance relationships, but there’s no reason you can’t use it to get to know someone who lives nearby as well.

3 Get outside and get moving

Find a hiking trail or park nearby and take a long walk. Pick a quick pace so there’s no way you can hold hands! Better yet, if you have a bike or can borrow one from someone, take a bike ride together. You could get extra creative by learning how to dance. Start inside in your respective homes and watch the same YouTube videos on how to waltz, for example. Then, when you go outside on a date, wear the closest equivalent you can find to a beekeeping outfit, and try out the steps you learned together!

4 Picnics

Grab a picnic table at a local park or bring a tarp or a blanket to an outdoor venue. As long as you decide not to share food with each other to keep germs to a minimum, you can have an enjoyable conversation in the outdoors and away from large groups of people.

5 Pen-pals

Try letter writing! This is better if you’re already dating someone, as it’s emotionally confusing to write long letters or emails back and forth if you don’t know someone well or haven’t agreed that you’re in an exclusive relationship. If you are getting to know someone through long messages, make sure you meet face to face at least on video chat to build that real time connection with each other. With those caveats in mind, get out your pen and paper and start scribbling! If you have a creative streak in you, try sending art or poetry back and forth. You could even send some little care packages with snacks, little trinkets, and hand sanitizer!

It may be harder and require more creativity to date right now, but that difficulty could help build stronger bonds. Give it a shot!