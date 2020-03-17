Powerful novena to St. Joseph: Day 8

You not only saw and heard God, but carried him in your arms!
[Mention request]
O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.
Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.
Memorare to St. Joseph
Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.
Day 8
O blessed Joseph,
to whom it was given not only to see
and to hear the God whom many kings longed to see and saw not;
to hear and heard not;
but also to carry Him in your arms,
to embrace Him, to clothe Him,
and to guard and defend Him,
come to our assistance and intercede with Him
to look favorably on our present petition.
[Repeat your request here …]
Concluding prayer
O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,
I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.
O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen. O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.
O St. Joseph, pray for me.
