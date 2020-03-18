Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
News

Chaldean patriarch trying to support the faith of Iraq’s Catholics during pandemic

البطريركية الكلدانية / facebook
Share
Print
John Burger | Mar 18, 2020

A country already struggling in its post-war years now taking extreme measures to fight coronavirus spread.

While the United States and Western Europe are struggling to limit the spread of COVID-19, some countries are facing the outbreak from a more vulnerable position. Iraq, for example, is still rebuilding after wars of recent decades, including the battle against the Islamic State group.

Christians in Iraq, already struggling to rebuild and maintain a footing in the Middle Eastern country, are seeking ways to maintain their bonds and their religion while protecting themselves and their families from the pandemic.

“We have had wars” and sectarian confessional violence, but “we have never seen such a severe and heavy curfew,” said Baghdad Auxiliary Bishop Shlemon Audish Warduni, in reference to a curfew in the capital imposed by the central government from March 17 to 24.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Monday, Iraq had 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nine deaths. All flights to and from Baghdad international airport have been suspended, and the country is preparing to declare a state of emergency for 30 days. Several governorates of the country have ordered the closure of borders, including Najaf, Basra, Kirkuk, Nineveh and Kerbala, as well as Erbil and Suleimanya. Schools and universities have been closed since last week; travel to countries affected by the epidemic is prohibited.

“There is an atmosphere of anguish; people are afraid, and for this reason it is essential to try to instill courage, especially now that they see the churches and mosques and schools closed,” Bishop Warduni said, according to Asia News. “Many people are asking questions; they understand that this is serious and it is compounded by a general feeling of fatigue, as little by little people isolate themselves and their families to pray.”

He lamented that Iraq had not closed its border with Iran, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East, sooner.

Chaldean Patriarch Mar Louis Raphael Sako is celebrating liturgy daily, which the patriarchate is streaming live on Facebook. The patriarch asked Catholics to “join in prayer” through which “we hope to disperse this cloud” that obscures the world. Sako also invited the faithful to follow the Way of the Cross on Friday from home.

Warduni noted that scientists are working on developing a vaccine for the virus, but in the interim, he said, “the strongest medicine is prayer, entrusting oneself to the Lord and His hands.”

Tags:
Christians in the Middle EastCoronavirusIraq
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  5. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Magnificat online goes free, to help the homebound pray from home …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Mass canceled? The Church is still at prayer!
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]