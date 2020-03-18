Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
J-P Mauro
Josh Groban stops mid-concert to let a priest sing
Spirituality

Last day of powerful novena to St. Joseph: Day 9

SAINT JOSEPH STATUE
De Mminnano | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 18, 2020

Give us your hope that we may stand secure, firm with our anchor beyond the veil.

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 9

O good St. Joseph, help us to be like you,
gentle to those whose weakness leans on us;
help us to give to those who seek our aid,
succor that they may journey unafraid.

Give us your faith,
that we may see the light of truth.

Give us your hope that we may stand secure,
firm with our anchor beyond the veil.

Give us your love that as the years increase
a charitable heart may bring us peace.

Give us your purity that the hour of death
finds us untouched by evil’s breath.

Give us your love of labor
that we shirk no lot in life that calls us for honest work.

Give us your love of poverty so that we live contented,
let wealth come or go.

Give us your courage that we may be strong;
give us your meekness to confess our sins.

Give us your patience that we may possess the kingdom
of our souls without distress.

Help us, dear Saint,
to live that when life ends
we pass with you to Jesus and His friends.

O Glorious St. Joseph,
hear our prayers and obtain our petitions.

Amen.

Concluding prayer

O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen. O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O St. Joseph, pray for me.

Day 1; Day 2; Day 3; Day 4; Day 5; Day 6; Day 7;Day 8

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  5. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Magnificat online goes free, to help the homebound pray from home …
  7. Fr. Patrick Briscoe, OP
    Mass canceled? The Church is still at prayer!
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]