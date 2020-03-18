Last day of powerful novena to St. Joseph: Day 9

O Glorious St. Joseph, faithful follower of Jesus Christ, to you do we raise our hearts and hands, to implore your powerful intercession in obtaining from the benign Heart of Jesus all the helps and graces necessary for our spiritual and temporal welfare, particularly the grace of a happy death, and the special favor we now implore.

[Mention request]

O Glorious St. Joseph, spouse of the Immaculate Virgin, obtain for us a pure, humble, and charitable mind, and perfect resignation to the divine Will.

Be our guide, father and model through life, that we may merit to die as you did, in the arms of Jesus and Mary.

Memorare to St. Joseph

Remember, most pure spouse of Mary, ever Virgin, my loving protector, St. Joseph, that no one ever had recourse to your protection or asked for your aid without obtaining relief. Confiding, therefore, in your goodness, I come before you and humbly implore you. Despise not my petitions, foster-father of the Redeemer, but graciously receive them. Amen.

Day 9 O good St. Joseph, help us to be like you,

gentle to those whose weakness leans on us;

help us to give to those who seek our aid,

succor that they may journey unafraid. Give us your faith,

that we may see the light of truth. Give us your hope that we may stand secure,

firm with our anchor beyond the veil. Give us your love that as the years increase

a charitable heart may bring us peace. Give us your purity that the hour of death

finds us untouched by evil’s breath. Give us your love of labor

that we shirk no lot in life that calls us for honest work. Give us your love of poverty so that we live contented,

let wealth come or go. Give us your courage that we may be strong;

give us your meekness to confess our sins. Give us your patience that we may possess the kingdom

of our souls without distress. Help us, dear Saint,

to live that when life ends

we pass with you to Jesus and His friends. O Glorious St. Joseph,

hear our prayers and obtain our petitions. Amen. Concluding prayer

O St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires. O St. Joseph, assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord; so that having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

O St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me, and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. Amen. O St. Joseph, hear my prayers and obtain my petitions.

O St. Joseph, pray for me.

