Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Zelda Caldwell
5 Great Catholic bookstores in the United States
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Lifestyle

10 Ways to help seniors through the coronavirus

ELDERLY
De Visu|Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 19, 2020

Care for the elderly in your life with these crucial tips.

Click here to launch the slideshow

With more of us self-isolating, or being forced into quarantine, the elderly are at great risk of suffering, not just from coronavirus, but from real isolation that leaves them vulnerable. As a result, you may be worried about the seniors in your family, questioning how you can help them navigate this unusual moment in time where they might be feeling scared and helpless.

So to help the older generation, whether they’re local or far away, here are some useful tips that might bring a bit of reassurance and joy to their lives.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
Pope offers Mass for those most vulnerable to COVID-19: The “lonely and afraid” elderly
Read more:
Man gives up high-paying job to dedicate his life to the elderly (Video)

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusHealth and Wellness
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Larry Peterson
    Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in …
  3. Zelda Caldwell
    Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
  4. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope calls for 9pm Rosary for protection of our families
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Can’t receive the Eucharist? Here’s how to make a …
  7. Larry Peterson
    Saints to call on in a pandemic
  8. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
J-P Mauro
The best (and worst) fast-food fish sandwiches for Lent
Larry Peterson
Saints to call on in a pandemic
Philip Kosloski
Here’s why Catholics don’t eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]