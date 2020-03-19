10 Ways to help seniors through the coronavirus

Click here to launch the slideshow

With more of us self-isolating, or being forced into quarantine, the elderly are at great risk of suffering, not just from coronavirus, but from real isolation that leaves them vulnerable. As a result, you may be worried about the seniors in your family, questioning how you can help them navigate this unusual moment in time where they might be feeling scared and helpless.

So to help the older generation, whether they’re local or far away, here are some useful tips that might bring a bit of reassurance and joy to their lives.