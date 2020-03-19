Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Philip Kosloski
During a deadly plague, Pope Gregory had this consoling vision of St. Michael the Archangel
Philip Kosloski
Here's why Catholics don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent
Theresa Civantos Barber
12 Hilarious parenting memes that ring true for all moms and dads
Meg Hunter-Kilmer
These saints know firsthand about surviving pandemics

Larry Peterson
Yes, there's actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Zelda Caldwell
Six priests in one Italian town die of coronavirus
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Philip Kosloski
Theresa Civantos Barber
10 Things to give up for Lent other than chocolate
V. M. Traverso
Worried about the Coronavirus? Pray to St. Sebastian, as Catholics have been doing for centuries
Are these 5 of the best saint quotes about St. Joseph?

Madeleine Openshaw
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 19, 2020

We don’t have any words from Jesus’ father on earth, but we have so many reflections from the saints who have loved him dearly.

The saints all love the greatest saint after Our Lady — St. Joseph, that is. Even though not a single word of St. Joseph’s is recorded, the saints have had plenty to say about him.

Here are some of our favorites, all quoted in this very recommendable book for a Consecration to St. Joseph:

Read more:
How the Consecration to St. Joseph can change your life

Padre Pio: Ite ad Joseph. Go to Joseph with extreme confidence, because I do not remember having asked anything from St. Joseph, without having obtained it readily.

Thomas Aquinas: It is true that the other saints enjoy great power in heaven, but they ask as servants, and do not command as masters. Saint Joseph, to whose authority Jesus was subject on earth, obtains what he desires from his kingly foster Son in heaven.

St. Teresa of Avila: The Lord wants us to understand that just as he was subject to St. Joseph on earth — for since bearing the title of father, being the Lord’s tutor, Joseph could give the child commands — so in heaven God does whatever he commands.

Blessed William Joseph Chaminade: To give life to someone is the greatest of all gifts. To save a life is the next. Who gave life to Jesus? It was Mary. Who saved his life? It was Joseph. Ask St. Paul who persecuted him. Saint Peter who denied him. Ask all the saints who put him to death. But if we ask, “Who saved his life?” Be silent, patriarchs, be silent, prophets, be silent, apostles, confessors and martyrs. Let St. Joseph speak, for this honor is his alone; he alone is the savior of his Savior.

Blessed Conchita: How greatly you suffered at the vision of her [Mary’s] martyrdom without you, the solitude of the wife whom you loved so well. Oh what martyrdom wracked your soul at the fore-vision of the Passion and the seven swords which would pierce the Immaculate Heart of Mary. You dreamed of her alone, alone without Jesus — and this affliction embittered your happy life.

~

And here’s some saintly advice:

St. Bernadette Soubirous: If anyone cannot find a master to teach him how to pray, let him take this glorious saint as his master, and he will not go astray.

St. Joseph Marello: Be in good spirits under the fatherly mantle of St. Joseph, a place of safest refuge in trials and tribulations.

Read more:
Why is Pope Francis so devoted to St. Joseph Sleeping and to the Virgin Mary, Untier of Knots?

 

