Ask St. Joseph to increase your love of Jesus

Philip Kosloski | Mar 19, 2020

St. Joseph loved Jesus dearly and can help fan that flame in our heart.

During his short life on earth, St. Joseph loved Jesus most tenderly. He saw Jesus on a daily basis and likely slept next to him as well. This intimacy led to a deep love for Jesus and now he is fully united with his son in Heaven.

Here is a short prayer from the book St. Joseph, his life, his virtues that asks St. Joseph to help us love Jesus more. We can all grow in our love of Jesus, and St. Joseph is the perfect intercessor and example.

St. Joseph, who first after Mary adored the Infant Jesus, obtain for me love for Jesus. St. Joseph, who protected the Divine Babe, beg of Jesus to grant me His love. St. Joseph, whose hands were privileged to supply the wants and comforts of Jesus, obtain for me the grace to work and to live only for the love of Jesus. Amen.

Read more:
Pray the “unfailing prayer to St. Joseph” to gain spiritual benefits for you and your loved ones
Read more:
Fall asleep in peace with this prayer to St. Joseph
