Ask St. Joseph to increase your love of Jesus

During his short life on earth, St. Joseph loved Jesus most tenderly. He saw Jesus on a daily basis and likely slept next to him as well. This intimacy led to a deep love for Jesus and now he is fully united with his son in Heaven.

Here is a short prayer from the book St. Joseph, his life, his virtues that asks St. Joseph to help us love Jesus more. We can all grow in our love of Jesus, and St. Joseph is the perfect intercessor and example.