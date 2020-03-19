Ask St. Joseph to increase your love of Jesus

St. Joseph loved Jesus dearly and can help fan that flame in our heart.
Here is a short prayer from the book St. Joseph, his life, his virtues that asks St. Joseph to help us love Jesus more. We can all grow in our love of Jesus, and St. Joseph is the perfect intercessor and example.
St. Joseph, who first after Mary adored the Infant Jesus, obtain for me love for Jesus. St. Joseph, who protected the Divine Babe, beg of Jesus to grant me His love. St. Joseph, whose hands were privileged to supply the wants and comforts of Jesus, obtain for me the grace to work and to live only for the love of Jesus. Amen.
