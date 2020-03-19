Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Join with the pope for the 9pm Rosary (4pm EST) on March 19 here

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 19, 2020

The Holy Father will be praying for our families: All of us spiritually united

At the end of the general audience March 18, the pope said he is joining the initiative promoted by the Italian bishops to pray the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary at 9pm (Italian time) on March 19, the feast of St. Joseph.

Those who want to join the pope in praying the rosary may do so at the link above.

Read more:
There’s no problem, no matter how difficult, that the Rosary can’t solve

This is what he said:

Every family, every member of the faithful, every religious community: All of us spiritually united tomorrow (Thursday) at 9 pm in praying the Rosary, the Luminous Mysteries.

Mary — Mother of God, and Health of the Sick, to whom we direct the Rosary, under the loving gaze of St. Joseph, Protector of the Holy Family, and our families — brings us to the luminous and transfigured Face of Christ and his Heart.

And we ask that he especially protect our families, in particular the sick and those who care for them: doctors, nurses, and volunteers, who risk their lives in this service.

And speaking of St. Joseph, the Holy Father recommended: Call on him always, especially in difficult times, and entrust your lives to this great saint.

Read more:
Weary and worried? Turn to St. Joseph with these prayers from Pope John
